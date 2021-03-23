Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

IH thanks the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts

Interior Health (IH) is celebrating a drop in COVID-19 cases around the region.

On March 23, the health authority’s top doctor thanked the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts in the last few weeks.

“… I thank everyone for doing their part and continuing to follow the precautions,” said IH chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), in the last 24 hours, 40 new cases of the virus have been detected in the Interior. This brings the total active case numbers to 343 and the total overall cases to 8,127 since testing began.

Around the province, there were 646 new cases reported today, with 5,409 still active in B.C.

IH noted after cleaning up some data, they have added 36 historic cases to the total number of cases in the region.

While cases are dropping, IH asked the public to continue to exercise caution.

“As the vaccination roll-out accelerates, more and more people will have that added layer of protection, but in the meantime, keep your activities outside,” said de Villiers.

IH provided an update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 23 cases: 20 residents and three staff. (No increase since March 15)
  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has eight cases: four patients and four staff, with one death connected to the outbreak. (No increase since March 19)

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton man behind mystery bombs arrested, released
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

IH thanks the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts

Grade 9 students (from left to right) Erin Work, Lexie Pfenning, Annabelle Lee and Caitlin Mahony (not pictured) won first place in the Sustainable Development Challenge. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students take top prize with virtual dissection project

The group of Grade 9 students won $5,000 in prize money

The Black Mountain Irrigation District is issuing a smell and taste advisory to most of its customers. (File photo)
Black Mountain Irrigation District tap water safe despite smell, musty taste

BMID customers are complaining of a chlorine smell and musty taste in their tap water

RCMP did not commit offence in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Watchdog clears RCMP officer at centre of 2 lawsuits in chaotic traffic stop arrest

Const. Julius Prommer is also facing a lawsuit for what the claimant called an “unprovoked attack”

Keys in hand. (Pixabay photo)
Westbank rental rate freeze extended to 2022

Landlords are prohibited from raising rental costs, without mutual agreement, until Jan. 2022

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

The Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will kick off their 20-game B.C. Hockey League season Friday, April 2, at Kal Tire Place. Both teams and the West Kelowna Warriors will play their games in the Vernon pod. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
B.C. Hockey League faces off April 2

Vernon Vipers will play Salmon Arm Silverbacks; West Kelowna Warriors other team in Vernon hub for 20-game schedule

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In movie theatre had a billboard vandalized on its property with a very loving message Monday, March 22, 2021. (Facebook photo)
Billboard vandal comes on a little too strong, says North Okanagan theatre

Starlight Drive-in staff had to clean up after a vandal wrote a large love message on private property

(File photo by Advocate staff)
Kamloops RCMP search for super-spreader rave organizer

Police were called to a gathering of about 200 people camping up Tranquille-Criss Creek Road

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites had been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire leading up to Tuesday’s explosion. (Facebook photo)
Penticton man behind mystery bombs arrested, released

The 50-year-old man said he had no intention to harm anyone

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

Most Read