430 more days in jail for Penticton man convicted of break and enter, assault

A 39-year-old Penticton man will spend another 429 days in jail for breaking into a residential home and assaulting a man in October of 2019.

Joseph Pavlik appeared in Penticton Law Courts via video call on Friday, March 25, where he pleaded guilty to a break and enter of a Winnipeg Street home on Oct. 2, 2019, as well as for an assault with a weapon on a man inside the home on the same day.

Pavlik broke into the home with a handgun at 12:10 p.m., demanded money from a man inside the residence, and later struck him twice in the head with the weapon before taking a large television and two guitars.

He was arrested when seen leaving a Maple Street residence by police shortly after and has since served 144 days in custody.

Both Crown and defense suggested a three-year jail sentence for the home invasion, and after time served Pavlik will spend another 429 days in jail and spend the remainder of the sentence at the Guthrie House therapeutic community inside the Nanaimo Correctional Centre.

Following his jail sentence, Pavlik will spend two years on probation.

Defence counsel described Pavlik as somebody with mental health and addiction issues, prompting the judge to rule part of the man’s sentence time inside the therapeutic community.

The 39-year-old’s conviction history includes multiple assault sentencings that date back to 2006 and he is well-known to police.

Pavlik’s probation conditions include a lifetime firearm ban.

