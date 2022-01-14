441 COVID-19 cases reported in the Central Okanagan from Jan. 2 to 8

The data indicates a decline in cases from the region’s 625 infections the week before

Local health officials in the Central Okanagan are reporting 441 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 2 to 8, down from the 625 reported in the region one week earlier.

On Jan. 8, Interior Health (IH) announced a shortage of rapid antigen tests in Kelowna and West Kelowna, limiting testing to by-appointment-only for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

While COVID-19 cases in the South Okanagan have skyrocketed since New Year’s Day, numbers in the Central Okanagan don’t indicate the same surge.

BC Centre for Disease Control reported a total of 625 cases in the Central Okanagan during the final week of 2021. Since then, data indicates a case jump in Penticton and a decline in Kelowna.

Penticton saw a record 306 cases from Jan. 2 to 8, nearly doubling its previous week’s total.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases explode in Penticton

Meanwhile, in Kelowna, case numbers are down by almost 100 after a total of 561 cases were reported in the city during the week of Christmas.

From New Year’s Eve to Jan. 6, local health officials in West Kelowna reported 100 COVID-19 infections, slightly up from the 98 cases reported the week prior.

B.C.’s Ministry of Health considers Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country as among the communities that contribute to the Central Okanagan’s health records.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan more than tripled the data recorded in Penticton. However, one week later, the region is reporting 441 new cases compared to Penticton’s 306 infections.

IH reported 462 new cases on Jan. 13, with the province announcing a record 534 hospitalizations across all of B.C.’s health regions as of Thursday.

BC Centre for Disease Control’s next COVID-19 update is scheduled for Jan. 19. Data for the week of Jan. 9 to 15 will be included in the centre’s weekly report.

READ MORE: Kelowna, West Kelowna all out of rapid antigen tests

READ MORE: B.C.’s records record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations with 534 on Thursday

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusKelownaOkanagan