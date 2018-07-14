Pexels

5 things to do in Kelowna for $5 or less

Enjoy the sunshine this week and save money at the same time

It finally feels like summer in Kelowna.

With hot temperatures expected in the city for the week, here are five things to do outside that will work with your budget.

1. Relax in the Kasugai Gardens

Learn about the history of Japanese culture and in the Okanagan by taking a walk through Kasugai Gardens, located next to City Hall on Water Street through a self-guided tour. Free pamphlets are available in the garden which explains its many features.

2. Enjoy lunch at Bertram Creek Park

Kelowna has a number of parks and beaches that are available to the public off of Lakeshore Road. Bertram Creek Regional Park is one of our favourites as there’s always room to relax on the beach, the grass or on one of the park’s many picnic tables. Or play a game of frisbee on the grass if relaxing in the sun isn’t your thing.

☀️

A post shared by 🅰️lly (@allyson.sales) on

3. Eat ice cream!

You can get a small ice cream cone at The Parlour located in Kelowna’s downtown for $5. You may want to go over budget for this one, but who can blame you with its vegan options and soft waffle cones.

We all scream for ice cream 🍦

A post shared by Liza Rooprai (@lroops) on

4. Rent a bike

Kelowna’s new Dropbike program allows residents and visitors to bike around the city for $1 an hour. Download the app, pay through your phone and hop on a bike at one of the many downtown locations to enjoy the city from a new perspective.

5. Walk the Kettle Valley Rail Trail

Enjoy B.C.’s longest network of trail that stretches from Hope to Castlegar. Kelowna’s section of trail travels all the way to Penticton. Biking options are also available, but they’ll take you over the budget of $5 unless you already own one.

Oh Canada🍁❤🙈

A post shared by melanie🌸 (@melanie_violet) on

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave
Next story
VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Just Posted

Vehicle incident causing traffic delays in Lake Country

Witnesses are reporting the traffic is backed up near the Husky gas station on Hwy 97

Claps and cheers for Swim Across the Lake participants

The 70th annual Swim Across the Lake takes place today in Kelowna and West Kelowna

5 things to do in Kelowna for $5 or less

Enjoy the sunshine this week and save money at the same time

Help from afar: Kelowna woman helps builds schools in Cambodia

Take a page from Elaine Crebo’s book

Police officer puts out bush fire in West Kelowna

The officer responded to the scene of a fully engulfed car fire along a forest service road

VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave

Mandalena Lewis said she was handing out pamphlets outside YVR terminal when asked to leave

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Police reportedly arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

VIDEO: Tree dancing in a Vancouver Island Sitka spruce

Aeriosa Vertical Dance soars with nature.

MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

B.C. rancher concerned after 2 of his cows shot near logging roads

Warning: story contains disturbing content

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

Most Read