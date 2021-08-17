Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix at the Victoria Conference Centre vaccination site to promote walk-in Wednesdays, an effort by the province to encourage those needing a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a site tour in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

501 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in B.C.

Of the active cases, 111 people are in hospital with 51 in intensive care

B.C. has recorded 501 new cases of COVID-19, including nine epi-linked cases and one new death on Tuesday (Aug. 17).

There are 205 new cases in Interior Health, 139 in Fraser Health, 92 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 35 in Northern Health, 28 in Island Health, and two new cases in people who reside outside of Canada. One death was recorded in the Island Health region.

Tuesday’s count brings the total of active cases in B.C. to 5,296. Of the active cases, 111 people are in hospital and 51 are in intensive care.

B.C.’s vaccination campaign continues to move upward slowly. As of Tuesday, 82.7% per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 73.5 per cent received their second dose.

