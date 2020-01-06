A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018 (The Canadian Press)

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

If you’re feeling lucky, it might be a good idea to buy a lottery ticket on Monday.

Lotto Max said their Tuesday draw is their largest single prize ever at a mind-boggling $70 million.

READ MORE: Lotto Max ticket bought on Vancouver Island wins $500,000

On top of the jackpot, Lotto Max said there will be an additional $25 Maxmillion prizes available for participants.

View this post on Instagram

You could be next!!😎😎👌👌ужа

A post shared by Lotto (@lotto_max_winners) on

While Canadians had their first shot at the $70 million jackpot last Friday, no winner was announced and the draw amount moved over to Tuesday, Dec. 7th.

It wasn’t that long ago when a B.C. resident won big. Last October, a $20 million Lotto Max ticket was purchased in northwestern B.C.

Last August, a Richmond fisherman named Joseph Katalinic also won a $60 million Lotto Max jackpot prize.

To buy a Lotto Max ticket for the draw, you can purchase it at any lottery retailer or online until 7:30 PST on Monday.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border
Next story
UBC names Prince George oncologist to lead role on Indigenous cancer, wellness

Just Posted

Bail review set for Kelowna man facing weapon and death threat charges

Robert Chernin is facing five different firearm/uttering threat charges

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

City of Kelowna places parking bans on snow routes

The ban comes after significant snowfall warning for the Okanagan

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

Santa’s Sleigh Bus brings in over 37k worth of donations for those in need

The District of Lake Country’s annual program has been a mainstay in the Okanagan for 17 years

‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

Central Okanagan is expected to get 15 to 25 cm of snow

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Spark Joy: A goodnight’s sleep

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Chocolate glazed and birthday cake flavours to hit grocery stores nationwide

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

SilverStar supports ‘family’ battling Australian wildfires

Sausage sizzle outside the Town Hall Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.

Most Read