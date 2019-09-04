The blue outlines Garth MacDonell’s property. (District of Lake Country)

75,000 tonnes of soil to be extracted from Lake Country property

Council passed a motion on Tuesday to allow temporary permits, with stipulations

Lake Country council passed a motion Tuesday that allowed a local business to expand a soil pit on their property to 1.8 hectares and mine 75,000 tonnes of gravel from March 2020 to September 2020 on Oyama Road.

The motion, introduced by Coun. Bill Scarrow, designated responsibility to the applicant, Garth MacDonell, and staff to work out an accompanying contingency plan that would include specific permit stipulations.

Two people raised concerns — one being Anne Stewart, co-owner of Turtle Bay Pub — about the gravel pit, to be situated on land east of Wood Lake, becoming an eyesore for tourists and the community, potentially depreciating real estate and adding to the poor road conditions on nearby area roads.

Couns. Penny Gambell and Scarrow pointed to Hebert Road in particular, raising the possibility that much of the damage done on that road be attributed to MacDonnell Farms Ltd., Country Down Estates Ltd. and Cloverdale Holdings Ltd.

READ MORE: Lake Country is growing: but by how much?

MacDonell said it’s not only his company that has damaged roads or contributed to the current state of Hebert Road, citing the impact of other neighbouring businesses.

To mitigate any further negative impact, the resolution also called for regulations such as reduced hours and days of operation, a plan for MacDonell to help subsidize the costs of road repairs, and for the truck routes to be limited further, beyond the reduced hours of operation.

Coun. Cara Reed said the extension of the gravel pit contradicts the Official Community Plan (OCP) and council should tread lightly when it comes to allowing mining and temporary use permits that will affect green space and the surrounding quality of life for the community.

READ MORE: Development gives Kelowna community garden the boot

Reed noted that Map Nine of the OCP outlines land specifically allocated for aggregate extraction pits.

Mayor James Baker said aggregate mapping in the OCP is outdated, completed by the regional district rather than the district, and doesn’t correlate with the applicant at hand.

“It’s not hard for me to part from (the aggregate designation) because in my mind it’s quite simple — it’s wrong,” added Scarrow.

Reed was the lone councillor to oppose the resolution.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Online vaccination registry launched as B.C. targets non-immunized kids
Next story
Ex-Kelowna police officer charged with seven counts of breach of trust

Just Posted

Details of arrest revealed in triple-murder case involving Kelowna dad

Jacob Forman appeared in B.C. Supreme Court this week and pleaded not guilty the three charges

Big White bikers wrapped the globe 1.5 times this summer

Warm weather is drawing to a close and Big White is looking back on its most successful summer yet

Taking steps to enhance public safety: West Kelowna

Bylaw Officers began working out of a more central location Sept. 4

Easter Seals hosts fundraiser at DunnEnzie’s pizza in Kelowna

#AtTheEnz is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 6

Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

The search for Ryan Hartmann is being treated as a recovery mission after a long-weekend collision

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Spark Joy: 2 questions to ask before you tidy your home

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Vernon drive-thru customers held at gunpoint

34-year-old Vernon man could face up to 15 counts of firearm related charges

Storm rampages through Interior with more than 10,000 lightning strikes

Gusts of 70 km/h recorded in Kamloops, 13 millimetres of rainfall in two hours in Sicamous

Hitchhikers threatened at gunpoint in Vernon

A Vernon man faces six counts of firearm related charges following the Sunday night incident

Lightning strike leaves spot fire near Enderby

Crews make further progress on Kingfisher Creek fire near Sicamous

Most Read