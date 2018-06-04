’90s music revival coming to Kelowna

Prospera Place concert to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

Prospera Place welcomes the Back to the 90’s Tour that will include performers from that music era Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC and C&C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams.

The concert will be Tuesday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 8, 10 a.m.

Vanilla Ice exploded onto the music scene in 1990-91 and hit number one on the Billboard Music Charts with the single “Ice Ice Baby.” His album sales total over 25 million worldwide.

He has won two MTV Music Awards, a People’s Choice Award and been nominated for a Grammy Award.

Rob Base along with DJ E-Z Rock were a hip-hop duo from Harlem best known for their Top 40 hit “It Takes Two.” Both the single, and the album of the same name, went multi-platinum, with the song receiving Single of the Year Honours in several music magazine publications.

He also continued his success with the singles “Get on the Dance Floor” and “Joy and Pain.”

In 1990, Young MC won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance with his Top 10 smash hit “Bust a Move.” The single was from his debut album “Stone Cold Rhymin,” which went platinum and reached number nine on the Billboard Top Pop Albums chart.

His second hit single, “Principal’s Office” was listed at number 33 on the Billboard Top 100 and was also nominated for Best Rap Video at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards.

C&C Music factory was formed in 1989 by dance producers Robert Clivilles and David Cole and featured Freedom Williams as their lead vocalist. The group is best known for their hit singles “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” “Here We Go (Let’s Rock & Roll),” “Things That Make You Go Hmmmm…,” “Just a Touch of Love,” and “Keep it Comin.”

The group has received a total of 35 music industry accolades that includes five Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards.

Tickets are $45, $59 and $79.50. Charge by phone at 250-762-5050 or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.

