A campaign encourages families to put down their phones and talk this Mother’s Day

OpenTable’s #DiningMode gets Okanagan restaurants on board with a no phone policy while dining

This Mother’s Day, diners are being encouraged to put down their cellphones. (Pexels)

A Penticton restaurant is participating in OpenTable’s #DiningMode, a campaign to get people off their phones and celebrating their mom this Mother’s Day.

Villa Rosa Ristorante Italiano’s owner said conversation starters will be printed out on everyone’s table for the evening.

READ MORE: How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

“For the ones that need that gentle reminder, we want our guests connecting with each other, while still enjoying each other’s company. While most of our guests are mindful, others may just need a little reminder, so OpenTables conversation starters will help,” said the owner of Villa Rosa Ristorante, Tyler Gable.

OpenTable is a blog dedicated to directing people to the best restaurants across the globe. Their website explains anyone can participate while dining out at one of OpenTable‘s 50,000 plus restaurants or by supporting the #DiningMode campaign. If you join in, you can enter for a chance to win a $400 gift card.

READ MORE: 21% of people admit to being addicted to their phone: poll

Other restaurants in B.C. participating are Pendray Inn and Tea House in Victoria, Tap Restaurant in Surrey, Prestons Restaurant and The Cascade Room in Vancouver.

According to an OpenTable survey, 74 per cent of people admitted to not being able to step away from their phone.

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.