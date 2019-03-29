Shop fire reported close to Kelowna Airport

A fire was reported just after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon

UPDATE: 3:00 pm

A witness on scene said that it was a suspected stove fire from inside the shop, and that the roof was being sprayed down while holes were poked through to release the smoke.

No injuries reported at this time.

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

Ellison Fire Department is on scene and has the fire under control, and smoke still coming out.

ORIGINAL 2:40 p.m.

Ellison Fire Department has responded to a fire near Kelowna Airport at 5120 Rittich Road just off the corner Lindley Road.

Reports of fire coming out of the top of a shop were made to KFD just after 2:15 p.m.

More details to come.

