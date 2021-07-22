A look back at Kelowna’s past

The blaze that destroyed the Royal Anne hotel in 1971

This historic photo shows fire crews dousing a blaze at the Royal Anne Hotel on December 13, 1971.

The fire destroyed the hotel but it was eventually rebuilt and still stands as a downtown Kelowna landmark today.

Originally named the Palace Hotel by owner John Milligan, the hotel first opened in 1905 with 35 rooms and three floors.

The current hotel was built and reopened on Nov. 3, 1975.

