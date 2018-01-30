A third explosive device discovered in Kamloops

Kamloops police are securing an area where they have found three explosive devices in two months

An explosive device has once again been discovered in Kamloops, along the same road as two others were found in the last two months.

RCMP are currently working to secure the area next to Dallas Drive after pedestrians walking in the area discovered what appeared to be a handmade explosive device next to the road.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit from the Lower Mainland will be attending this afternoon to dispose of the device.

The area around Dallas Drive and Viking Drive will be cornered off by police until the area is secure.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says at this time it is unknown who made the device or why it was left at this location.

RELATED: Bomb detonated in Kamloops neighbourhood

On Jan. 17 Kamloops police were called to a home on Dallas Drive after an explosive device was found.

This home is located about 7 km from where the current explosive device was discovered today.

Officers searched the home on Badger Drive and discovered the suspects had left the home but two residents remained inside — they were treated for minor injuries but did not co-operate with police.

On Dec. 13, an explosive device was set off just after 7 a..m. on the shoulder of Dallas Drive, between Hook Road and Sonora Road, with the blast, resulting in smoke and a small fire heard and seen by a nearby resident, who called the police.

Police seized this explosive device.

RELATED: Man arrested after ‘potential’ bomb found in Kamloops

And, back in May 2011, an explosive device of an organic kind was detonated on Badger Drive.

Someone filled a pair of two-litre plastic milk bottles with human excrement and blew them up in the backyard of a home on the street. At the time, Mounties said they believed the poo-bombing — and a similar incident that month were related to a large Vancouver Canucks flag hanging in the backyard.

Police are not currently linking any of these incidents or commenting on if there is a connection between them.

