Country singer Aaron Pritchett is performing a special Penticton concert in November in support of the Youth Resource Centre. File photo

Aaron Pritchett lending a helping hand to youth

Country singer is performing a special concert in Penticton to raise funds for Youth Resource Centre

Aaron Pritchett is coming to Penticton for a special concert, helping raise funds for the Youth Resource Centre.

“The youth resource centre will be a pillar of learning, hope and support for future generations in our community. It’s a critical resource and a sound investment”, said Jim Cressman, CEO and president of Invictus Entertainment Group, which partnered with other local sponsored to bring Pritchett to town for the Nov. 23 concert.

All proceeds from the concert will be going towards the Futures Start Here fundraising campaign for renovating the main floor of the Youth Resource Centre, 501 Main St., and opening Foundry Penticton.

Foundry Penticton will provide a one-stop-shop for young people to access mental health care, substance use services, primary care, social services and youth and family peer supports. OneSky Community Resources will operate Foundry Penticton, expected to open in 2019, bringing health and social services together in a single place to make it easier for young people to find the care, connection, and supports they need in partnership with over 20 local youth organizations.

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan-Similkameen, sponsors of the YES Project, has successfully raised $1 million to purchase the Youth Centre Building and renovate the second floor. The Futures Start Here campaign aims to raise an additional $1. 2 million to renovate the main floor and open Foundry Penticton.

“It is really incredible to see the community coming together for youth in our community. This benefit concert for the Youth Centre will certainly help us reach our $1.2-million goal,” said Aaron McRann, CFSOS executive director.

If you are interested in donating a silent auction item to the concert please contact the foundation at250-493-9311.

Pritchett is playing at the Penticton Lakeside Resort’s east ballroom on Nov. 23. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the concert starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $40 each and include a burger and coleslaw. JCI Penticton will also be hosting a silent auction at the event to help raise additional funds.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Fred Skeleton Theatre Company censored by Facebook
Next story
Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Just Posted

First steps made for affordable housing developments in Lake Country

Council agreed to give first and second reading to a Society of Hope development

Kelowna man to be sentenced today, months after being found guilty of manslaughter

Chad Alphonse will be sentenced today.

Fred Skeleton Theatre Company censored by Facebook

The Okanagan theatre company had a poster unceremoniously removed from Facebook

Retiring farewell for Interior Health CEO

Chris Mazurkewich attends final IH board meeting

Peachlanders plan hike to camoflage rusting car

The car has been left on the Fur Brigade Trail South of Peachland

VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Board’s members want to have more time to study impacts

Feds restarting Indigenous talks over pipeline, won’t appeal court decision

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans to triple capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby

Aaron Pritchett lending a helping hand to youth

Country singer is performing a special concert in Penticton to raise funds for Youth Resource Centre

Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser he had called credible witness

It marked the sharpest criticism by Trump of Christine Blasey Ford since she came forward publicly with the allegation last month

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario

Advocates say many vaping products are made by tobacco companies and contain nicotine, and their flavours and packaging imitate candy

Horror difficult to erase for Indonesians as toll tops 1,400

The official death toll increased to 1,407 on Wednesday, with thousands injured and more than 70,000 displaced

One year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching

The #MeToo movement has gone far beyond the movies, but Hollywood remains ground zero in a cultural eruption

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Most Read