Removing an abandoned motorhome from a street in Summerland was a difficult, expensive task, a Summerland towing operator says. (Contributed)

Removing an abandoned motorhome from a street in Summerland was a difficult, expensive task, a Summerland towing operator says. (Contributed)

Abandoned motorhomes expensive to remove, Summerland towing operator says

Significant costs and efforts required in order to dispose of old, unusable units

The owner of a towing company in Summerland said people living out of motorhomes in the community can result in expensive problems for the municipality.

Rene Bourque of O.K. Region Towing in Summerland said he has been contracted by the municipality to remove abandoned old motorhomes left along roads in the community.

Older motorhomes are sometimes given away for free. The new owner must pay the cost of moving the motorhome, but once that cost is covered, the unit can provide temporary accommodation. For this reason, old motorhomes are sought by some in search of an inexpensive place to live.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Bylaw changes needed to address Summerland’s housing shortage

READ ALSO: LETTER: District of Summerland should show compassion

However, the units are often abandoned and it is then up to the municipality to remove them.

Bourque has the contract to remove old abandoned motorhomes in Summerland and over the past two years, has had to haul away four or five of the units.

The costs and labour involved in removing an old motorhome can be significant, he said.

“The motorhomes that are showing up are just junkers,” he said, adding that the cost of restoring an aging unit is more than the motorhome will be worth.

Disposing of these older units is more involved than simply hauling it to the landfill, he said. The propane tanks and air conditioning unit must first be removed. Food and other materials inside the motorhome must also be disposed of.

One motorhome he was asked to move recently was more than 35 years old and had food and garbage left inside. In addition, there was significant mold inside the motorhome. As a result, Bourque said he had to wear protective clothing while inside the unit.

In addition to the costs and efforts involved in hauling away an unusable motorhome, the landfill fees can be expensive. The last motorhome he hauled to the landfill cost $1,000 in landfill fees. This fee was covered by the municipality.

Because of the efforts in removing abandoned motorhomes, Bourque is concerned about the results of using old motorhomes as living spaces.

In recent weeks, some in Summerland have been advocating allowing motorhomes, buses and recreational vehicles to be used as secondary suites, in order to provide housing to those in need.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GarbageHousingMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22
Next story
Mysterious European package from dead Russian artist mailed to Port Hardy family

Just Posted

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is seeking approval from a government agency to clear a swath of discarded tires from a creek south of Vernon. (OFTF photo)
Cleanup crew seeking approval to clear discarded tires from stream south of Vernon

Okanagan Forest Task Force needs government approval to ensure work doesn’t affect the stream

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Man involved in fiery crash dies, Kelowna RCMP did not play a role in death: IIO

After the man crashed, Kelowna RCMP attempted to extract him, when he allegedly resisted arrest

The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)
Teachers feel safe in Central Okanagan public schools

School board discussion allays any workplace fears

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
COVID-19 Emergency operations centre at Big White standing down

The EOC was activated in response to the COVID-19 community cluster on the mountain

A group of Kelowna students are advocating for a more humane approach to biology classes. (Pixabay)
Kelowna students advocate for non-animal dissections in biology class

The group wants a more humane approach to biology class

Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Theo’s will burn one bill. They will choose one lucky table and let you throw your bill into the fireplace. (Theo’s Facebook)
South Okanagan Greek restaurant wants to set your bill on fire

Theo’s is letting one couple throw their bill into the fireplace Tuesday and Wednesday nights

A snapshot of calls for service from RCMP, from October to December 2020. Image RDOS
Spike in Princeton sex offenses linked to historic cases and the internet

Overall crime in Similkameen small town was down in 2020

A warming bus can be hailed by those out in the cold wanting to warm up during this cold snap. (Contributed)
Warming bus gets North Okanagan’s homeless out of the cold

Feed the Streets group driving around serving hot coffee and warmth during cold snap

Removing an abandoned motorhome from a street in Summerland was a difficult, expensive task, a Summerland towing operator says. (Contributed)
Abandoned motorhomes expensive to remove, Summerland towing operator says

Significant costs and efforts required in order to dispose of old, unusable units

The potentially illicit substance found in the package. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious European package from dead Russian artist mailed to Port Hardy family

“We don’t know if its drugs or bath powder or what it is — The substance is being tested”

Tails of Air Transat and an Air Canada aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22

More details of how that will work and who will be covered will come later today

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Safe and sound. Tiger made it through an adventure after getting stuck atop a 40-foot tree in Otter Point on Sunday. He was safely put back on solid ground through the efforts of Andrew Church and Affordable Tree Care. (Henry Veasey photo)
Kind-hearted tree-topper rescues B.C. cat stuck 30 hours in a tree

Tree service company owner helps Sooke cat get all four paws back on the ground

Most Read