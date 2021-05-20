Abbott Street corridor in Kelowna to be extended

Cycling along the Abbott Street corridor has become a popular recreational pursuit for area residents. (Contributed)

The city is looking for feedback from the public on its proposed use of quick-build infrastructure

The City of Kelowna is looking for community feedback on plans to extend the Abbott Street active transportation corridor between Rose Avenue and Boyce-Gyro Beach Park.

According to a press release from the city, over 250,000 people walked or biked the corridor last year, an increase of over 50 per cent from the year prior.

Due to the corridor’s high usage rate, the city wants to use quick-build infrastructure to complete the extension as soon as possible. The city wants the public to comment their feedback on the idea online at www.getinvolved.kelowna.ca, where an online feedback survey will be open from May 19 to June 6, 2021.

According to Chad Williams, Senior Transportation Planning Engineer, quick-build strategies combine temporary materials on existing street space with limited new construction to complete projects earlier than originally scheduled.

Williams said the corridor improvements will provide better access to parks, beaches and amenities along the route.

Among proposed improvements to the Abbott Street corridor is a two-way protected bicycling lane. If the project is approved in the city’s budget, construction on the extension is expected to begin in 2022.

This project is Kelowna’s pilot for quick-build infrastructure. Community feedback and the results of the project will guide the city’s use of quick-build infrastructure in the future.

