Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

‘Above and beyond’: International student assaulted in Kelowna thanks Canadians for support

The fundraiser for Gagandeep Singh surpassed $22,000

The international student attacked last week at a Kelowna bus stop has released a statement.

Gagandeep Singh, 21, posted a comment on the now deactivated GoFundMe.

The last few days have been very difficult for me. I am at home resting and recovering from the attack.

I really appreciate the support across Canada from everyone. The comments in the GoFundMe page and the outpouring of support has reminded me of why I came to Canada.

Thank you for your donations over the last two days, they are above and beyond what I ever imagined.

With gratitude,

Gagandeep Singh

The fundraiser reached over $22,000 before closing to donations.

READ MORE: Suspects identified, no arrests made as hate crimes team investigates Kelowna bus stop assault

READ MORE: Community rallies behind international student assaulted in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultHate crimesKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teacher fired for mistreating Indigenous students must take anti-racism course
Next story
Province cooks up new centre for tourism, culinary arts at Okanagan College

Just Posted

Former city councillor, and Okanagan MLA and MP, Al Horning was honoured by Kelowna council on Feb. 6,2023. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Former Kelowna councillor, Okanagan MP/MLA: Al Horning dead at 83

(Black Press file photo)
Kelowna Safeway fined for selling smokes to minor

Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)
‘Above and beyond’: International student assaulted in Kelowna thanks Canadians for support

Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport Lana Popham (front row second from left), Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Future Skills Selina Robinson (front row third from left) and Okanagan College President Dr. Neil Fassina (front row right) were on hand for the announcement for a new food, wine and tourism centre for the college. (Photo/Gaary Barnes)
Province cooks up new centre for tourism, culinary arts at Okanagan College