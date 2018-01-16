An accident at the corner of Harvey and Burtch in Kelowna Jan. 16, 2018. - Image: Carli Berry

Accident at busy Kelowna intersection

There are reports of a two vehicle accident on Highway 97 leading through Kelowna

Emergency crews have responded to a two vehicle accident in Kelowna on Harvey Ave. at the intersection with Burtch.

The Kelowna Fire Department as well as B.C. Ambulance as well as RCMP have been called to the scene.

Initial reports from the scene called the accident a potential head on collision.

The Capital News sent a reporter to the scene to see the extent of the accident and they report there are two vehicles, a car and truck as well involved.

There are also reports of just minor injuries.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

If you see news, send us pictures or video to newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Inquiry underway in Kelowna murder case
Next story
Penticton bookkeeper nets 90 days for $60k embezzlement

Just Posted

UPDATE: Crash closes Hwy. 97A south of Armstrong

Highway 97A remains closed after a crash south of Pleasant Valley cross road near Spallumcheen

New boss at Kelowna’s Flair Airlines

Flair’s founder and president Jim Rogers steps down after selling shares in company

Okanagan nurse assists Rohingya refugees

Crystal Grymaloski volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse disaster response mission in Bangladesh

Accident at busy Kelowna intersection

There are reports of a two vehicle accident on Highway 97 leading through Kelowna

Inquiry underway in Kelowna murder case

A preliminary inquiry is taking place for the man accused in the 2014 death of Christopher Ausman

Kelowna artist creates fundraiser for a friend

Artist Laurie Koss was inspired by her friend’s cancer battle to help her keep fighting

Vying for pro deal, Twarynski steps up game

Flyers 2016 draft pick has scored 17 goals in the Kelowna Rockets’ last 21 games

Penticton bookkeeper nets 90 days for $60k embezzlement

Judith Kendrick pleaded guilty to fraud late last year, and was up for sentencing Tuesday morning

Kamloops Mounties investigate reported home invasion in Dallas home

Kamloops Mounties were called to the home just after midnight after reports of people yelling and kicking in a door

Poetry collection preserves Indigenous knowledge

B.C. author collaborates with Shuswap students, First Nations elders

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

Salmon Arm council approves rainbow crosswalk

Location near Blackburn Park chosen

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

Most Read