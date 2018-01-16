Accident at busy Kelowna intersection

There are reports of a two vehicle accident on Highway 97 leading through Kelowna

An accident at the corner of Harvey and Burtch in Kelowna Jan. 16, 2018. - Image: Carli Berry

Emergency crews have responded to a two vehicle accident in Kelowna on Harvey Ave. at the intersection with Burtch.

The Kelowna Fire Department as well as B.C. Ambulance as well as RCMP have been called to the scene.

Initial reports from the scene called the accident a potential head on collision.

The Capital News sent a reporter to the scene to see the extent of the accident and they report there are two vehicles, a car and truck as well involved.

There are also reports of just minor injuries.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

