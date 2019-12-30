Accident blocking North Okanagan highway

Motorists reporting traffic backed up in both directions near Highway 97B junction

Reports of an accident on Highway 97 A could delay motorists travelling between Salmon Arm and Enderby.

Emergency crews are on scene at what some are describing as a “bad accident” in front of the mill in Enderby.

Traffic is backed up in both directions and some in the lineup say the highway is closed.

Those travelling in the area are urged to take alternate routes.

DriveBC has not reported a closure but does say that there is limited visibility with fog on Highway 97 from Vernon to Sicamous.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

