Accident on Dilworth closes lanes

An accident on Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue closed traffic lanes this morning.
The accident occurred at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of the two roads, two lanes were closed on Dilworth Drive heading southbound towards Benvoulin Road.
One lane of traffic was also closed on Harvey Avenue westbound.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
