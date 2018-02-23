An accident on Antlers Beach this afternoon in Peachland. - Credit: Facebook

Accidents happening across Central Okanagan

There are several reports of crashes throughout the Kelowna area

Poor road conditions around the Central Okanagan have led to multiple accidents today.

Accidents occurred on Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country, a two-vehicle collision at Antlers Beach on the highway in Peachland, an accident at Glenrosa and Hwy 97 in West Kelowna and a car into a pole near the Bennett Bridge.

There were reports of at least two people being taken to hospital.

A heavy snowfall warning was issued Friday morning for the Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson, East and West Kootenay, Nicola, Fraser Canyon, Arrow Lakes, Boundary and Elk Valley.

Credit: Alistair Waters/Capital News

