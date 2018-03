Drivers are being urged to use extra caution after several accidents have been reported.

One vehicle ended up on its roof down an embankment off Highway 97 Thursday, just south of Vernon near Birnie Road.

A few other motor vehicle incidents were reported on the same stretch of highway Thursday morning.

The area was subject to fog in the morning, but it’s unknown if the weather played a factor in these accidents.

