Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Two accidents are stalling traffic this afternoon on the Coquihalla Highway.

The accidents occurred at approximately 1 p.m. heading northbound between Merritt and Coldwater Road.

Traffic is backed up and DriveBC is reporting the right lane is blocked.

According to DriveBC, the accidents are located at Coldwater Road and Kane Valley Road.

Expect significant traffic delays.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna cadets donate to food bank
Next story
Stay healthy over the holidays

Just Posted

Rockets’ Dube named Team Canada captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

Your weekend story highlights

Every weekend, the Capital News will highlight popular stories from the week

Woman targeted in Kelowna rental scam

Christina Harwood-Jones was hoping to have a place for the holidays in Kelowna

Kelowna couple leaves town to pursue travelling dream

James and Claire Young are travelling across the world in their modified camper

Kelowna cadets donate to food bank

Cash and food donations were given to the food bank during the cadets’s Christmas dinner

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

Most Read