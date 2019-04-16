Accused Lake Country wife killer granted bail

Westervelt was taken into police custody April 6 arrest for second degree murder

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit revealed late Saturday that the investigation into the June 26, 2016 death of Arlene Susan Westervelt, 56, resulted in the arrest of her husband, Bert, 63. (IMAGE CREDIT: CONTRIBUTED)

Lambertus “Bert” Westervelt, who was charged last week with the 2016 killing of his wife, was granted bail.

Westervelt was taken into police custody April 6 arrest for second degree murder of his wife Arlene Westervelt, 56.

As was the case in his first court appearance, a number of supporters of either Arlene or Bert were in court for the Monday bail hearing, which is covered under a publication ban.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN MAN CHARGED IN KILLING

In a previous court appearance friends of Bert said they were shocked while Arlene’s were glad an arrest had been made.

To many, it was a surprise.

In the days that followed Arlene’s death, RCMP said it was a tragic accident. She and Bert had been canoeing on the afternoon of June 26, 2016, when the boat capsized. Police said (Bert) was rescued by a passing boater, but Arlene could not be found in the immediate aftermath.

Despite an extensive search of Okanagan Lake by local fire and rescue personnel that evening, Arlene’s body wasn’t recovered until the following day.

She was found in 35 feet of water, approximately 100 feet from the shore, by trained divers with the RCMP underwater recovery team.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna mayor flies paper kites for Autism awareness
Next story
Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

Just Posted

Man driving white van follows 13-year-old Peachlander

Peachland residents are warning others about a man in a white van on Clements Crescent

Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

A 60-year-old man has been taken into custody as RCMP continue to investigate

Pickup truck ends up in a ditch in West Kelowna

No injuries were reported at the accident Monday night

Accused Lake Country wife killer granted bail

Westervelt was taken into police custody April 6 arrest for second degree murder

Kelowna man arrested for robbery

The 23 year old man appeared in court Monday April 14.

‘Pulling together’: Salmon Arm reels from fatal church shooting

Fatal shooting at Salmon Arm church leaves community members in shock

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

B.C. poet Shane Koyczan responds to fatal mass shooting in South Okanagan city

Spoken-word artist and poet Shane Koyczan shares his thoughts on a dark day

Prosecutor wraps up case in Bountiful child bride trial

A man is on trial for the alleged removal of his daughter into the U.S. to marry an American man

Okanagan Collaboration Challenge blindly pairs up songwriters

Applications sought from musicians who are up to the challenge

‘Terrible, terrible thing’: Former coaches of accused Salmon Arm shooter shocked

Matrix Gathergood, 25, excelled in football, rugby during his time at Salmon Arm Secondary

‘Salmon Arm remains a special place’

MP Mel Arnold responds to hometown shooting

Highway 97 open north of Summerland

Ongoing closures continue following accident on Sunday

Standoff with RCMP in Okanagan city ‘resolved’

Southeast District Emergency Response Team was deployed for an unfolding incident

Most Read