Accused murderer of wife, two daughters in Kelowna pleads not guilty

A Kelowna man charged with the first-degree murders of his two daughters and the second-degree murder of his wife entered three not-guilty pleas during an appearance in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday morning.

Jacob Forman was charged in the deaths of Karina and Yesenia Forman, and wife Clara Forman back in Dec. 2017.

Forman appeared clean-shaved and was in-person for court, as the Crown and defence council began a preliminary examination of evidence and witnesses, called voir dire.

“I am responsible, but I am not guilty for what the Crown is saying,” Forman said in response to the three charges.

No trial date has been set for Forman’s alleged crimes, which are suspected to have occurred several days before he was charged in mid-December 2017.

Only members of the media were in attendance during the preliminary examinations, which are expected to continue throughout the week, and can only be reported on in minimal detail.

