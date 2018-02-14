UPDATE: 14 people hurt in ‘catastrophic’ school shooting

Shooter is in custody, police say

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said that the shooter who left 14 people injured at a Florida high school is now in custody

Gunfire appeared to break out at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., just before noon.

“It’s catastrophic. There really are no words,” said Sheriff Scott Israel.

Earlier, the sheriff had said that police were responding to the scene and that there were “reports of victims.”

The shooter is “not a current student,” the sheriff tweeted.

The Broward School district said that “students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire” just before classes were dismissed.

When reports of a shooter first came in, SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building.

Ambulances converged on the scene as emergency workers appeared to be treating possibly wounded people on the sidewalks.

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the school, then dozens of children frantically running and walking quickly out.

Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

“We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site,” the district tweeted.

Students have tweeted images from the scene, showing a lockdown that has them hiding under desks.

“My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m f***g scared right now,” tweeted one.

Florida Governor Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio both tweeted that they had been briefed on the situation, with Scott noting that he had spoken to President Donald Trump.

NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism James Water said the the unit is monitoring the situation.

The nearby Coral Springs Police Department asked parents to not call 911 to report the incident and if contacting their children inside the school, to ask them to remain calm.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Peachland council amends OCP for controversial development

Just Posted

Mama gets new set of wheels in Kelowna

Roxanne Koscielny was given a new car as part of a Mamas for Mamas project

Kelowna seventh most expensive rental market

The price of a one bedroom rental is up 13.7 per cent.

IH declares an end to meningococcal disease outbreak

No additional cases reported since Dec. 28, 2017

It’s byelection day in Kelowna West

Voters in the riding will finally get to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

Human Rights Tribunal to address UBC protocols of sexual assault complaint

Hale said she notified several different officials and was never directed to make a complaint.

Kelowna West voters head to the polls

Voters in the Kelowna West riding hit the polls today to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Letter: The best interest of the people, or the developer?

Peachland letter-writer says they are against the approval of the PeachTree Village development

OSO takes a trip through Italian Goliaths

The OSO presents Viva L’Italia in Kelowna Feb. 16, Penticton Feb. 17 and Vernon Feb. 18

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 people hurt in ‘catastrophic’ school shooting

Shooter is in custody, police say

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Most Read