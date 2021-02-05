Additional spaces may soon be coming to Peachland daycare

The application to rezone and expand the facility will go to a third reading

A Peachland daycare is hoping to add two more spaces in the facility. (Thinkstock)

A Peachland daycare could have extra spaces for new children after the district’s council the first and second readings of an amendment to a zoning bylaw for the property.

The matter was presented to the council during the Jan. 26 meeting. The owner of the daycare at 6140 Turner Avenue has been operating an in-home daycare facility for about five years.

Peachland’s director of planning and development services Darin Schaal said the operator has been in touch with the district to discuss moving the daycare facility to other properties, but there haven’t been other spaces in town that could accommodate what is needed.

“She has applied now for grant funding to build and provide more daycare spaces at her current property,” Schaal said.

Schaal said amending the bylaw would add two childcare spaces to the current daycare, allowing ten children at the facility instead of the current eight.

It’s not much, but it fills a need in the community.

“I’m totally supportive of this. I think we need a lot more daycare than we have,” Coun. Pam Cunningham said.

The application was supported by the majority of the council, with councillors Keith Fielding and Terrence Condon opposing. It will be presented back to council for a third reading at a future date.

