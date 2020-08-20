A temporary administrator appointed at Summerland Seniors Village will remain in that role until Jan. 15, 2021. The facility in Summerland has 112 long-term care beds. Interior Health funds 75 of the beds. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Administrator’s appointment extended at Summerland Seniors Village

Temporary position will continue until Jan. 15, 2021

A temporary administer, appointed by Interior Health to oversee the day-to-day operations at Summerland Seniors Village, will remain in the role until Jan. 15, 2021.

The Interior Health board reached the decision based on recommendation from medical health officer, Dr. Sue Pollock.

READ ALSO: Interior Health appoints administrator at Summerland Seniors Village

READ ALSO: Administrator to oversee B.C. seniors’ home in wake of allegations of abuse, neglect

“However, the reports also make clear that the administrator and her team have more work to do to meet our commitment of providing the best possible care to these residents.”

The recommendation to extend the appointment was based on detailed reports from interim site administrator Vanda Urban and Interior Health’s Licensing program.

Urban was appointed in February, after ongoing concerns about Summerland Seniors Village. These included concerns about leadership, care planning, staff education and training and reporting at the private care facility in Summerland.

The facility is privately owned and is operate by West Coast Seniors Housing Management, which manages the Retirement Concepts group of companies.

West Coast Seniors Housing Management operates two other long-term care facilities in Interior Health – one in Kamloops and one in Williams Lake. Interior Health does not have similar quality or licensing concerns with these sites.

The administrator is responsible for the operation and management of the care home and supports critical functions including care planning and delivery, site management, staff recruitment, orientation and education, developing and implementing policies and procedures and overall compliance with legislated standards of care.

Urban will remain as the site’s administrator reporting to the Interior Health board of directors.

The board will review the status of the appointment before Jan. 15, 2021.

Urban was appointed as administrator at Summerland Seniors Village on Feb. 24 for a period of at least six months, ending Aug. 24. Her appointment was based on a recommendation from the Interior Health Medical Health Officer and followed investigation and reporting by the licensing program.

The facility in Summerland has 112 long-term care beds. Interior Health funds 75 of the beds.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Christie Mountain fire rages

Just Posted

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Christie Mountain fire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Penticton ICU patients moved to Kelowna amid Christie Mountain wildfire

Four ICU patients and nine long-term care residents have been relocated

Air quality advisory issued for South Okanagan

Many communities are expected to be impacted by smoke from the Christie Mountain wildfire

Residents and businesses rally around evacuees of Christie Mountain wildfire

Residents from Oliver to Kelowna are offering up bedrooms for evacuees to stay in

RDOS, City of Penticton, BC Wildfire hold press conference

A total of 100 firefighters were on scene of the Christie Mountain wildfire Aug. 20

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

Administrator’s appointment extended at Summerland Seniors Village

Temporary position will continue until Jan. 15, 2021

Chase RCMP respond to report of assault by weed whacker

Sorrento man alleged to have hit Surrey woman with lawn tool

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health has zero new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 20

Subject of Vernon police manhunt has lifetime gun ban

Robert Gordon Heltman has long history with courts across B.C., ties to Armstrong

EDITORIAL: It’s okay to be white

Shame is not conferred on your paleness

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Princeton man claims he is compelled to drive despite no license and lengthy record

In the last four years Veit has been found guilty of at least 15 motor vehicle offenses

Most Read