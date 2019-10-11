Advanced polls for the federal election open today in Kelowna

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Advanced polls open today across the country in advance of the federal election on Oct. 21.

For the next four days voters will be able to cast their ballot from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Polling stations in Kelowna-Lake Country will include Rutland Centennial Hall, located at 215 Shepherd Road in Kelowna and the Winfield Memorial Hall, located at 10130 Bottom Wood Lake Road in Lake Country. Polling stations will also be set up at the Capital News Centre at 4105 Gordon Drive and the Hollywood Road Educational Services building at 1040 Hollywood Road S.

In Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, advance polling stations will be situated at Hudson Road Elementary School, located at 1221 Hudson Road in West Kelowna and in Peachland at the Peachland Community Centre, located at 4450 6th Street.

The advance polling location in West Kelowna was originally scheduled for the Lakeview Heights Community Hall, but water damage in the building forced Elections Canada to relocate it to Hudson Road Elementary school.

Voters can also cast ballots any day up to Oct. 15 at their riding’s returning office.

To vote in the election you will need to show a primary piece of identification such as a drivers license, or two secondary forms of identification where both documents show your name with least one of also showing your current address. If you do not have the required identification, you can have another registered voter vouch for you if he or she is assigned to the same polling station.