After 40+ years a Kelowna jewelry store closes up shop

A Kelowna jewelry business is closing its doors after more than 40 years.

William and Son Jewellers on Pandosy Street will close up shop in the coming weeks.

“It was a tough decision, but it was time for the next chapter,” said owner Stephen Neciuk.

Starting in Vernon, the family-owned store moved to Kelowna and became a fixture on Pandosy but with the changing retail industry, Neciuk and his wife have decided to close the store and retire. Neciuk’s father opened the store in Vernon and he worked there as a teenager and took over the business.

“It has been a privilege and a pleasure to serve the community and share in their special occasions. When people shop for jewelry they are shopping for engagements, anniversaries, birthdays and other special occasions – generally their happiest times,” said Carol Neciuk, Stephen’s wife.

The “Massive Retirement and Store-Closing Sale” has begun and everything must go. Customer design and repair services have stopped.

