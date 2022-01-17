After a nationwide search, KGH Foundation finds its new CEO close to home

The KGH Foundation has named Allison (Allie) Ramchuk as its new CEO.

Ramchuk is well-known in the community for her previous role as the foundation’s chief development officer for the past five years. She assumes the position from the outgoing incumbent, Doug Rankmore, who held the role for the last 10 years.

“Allie demonstrates the vision and qualities we feel are needed as the organization embarks on a new era of innovation and growth,” says Darrell Porubanec, KGH Foundation board chair.

Ramchuk joined the foundation in 2017 following successful development roles with Okanagan College and YMCA Okanagan. She served as a founding board member of AFP Okanagan and currently represents B.C. on the National Council for the Association of Health Care Philanthropy professionals. In addition to her professional work, Ramchuk recently completed an academic master’s program in Philanthropy & Not-for-profit Leadership at Carleton University.

“I am pleased to welcome Allie to her new role,” says Susan Brown, CEO of the Interior Health Authority. “The KGH Foundation is a key partner as we work together to provide quality health care in the Central Okanagan, and through initiatives such as JoeAnna’s House, for people from across the Interior region. Throughout the pandemic, I’ve valued the Foundation’s heartfelt commitment to supporting IH patients, volunteers, staff, and physicians, and I look forward to working together with Allie and her team going forward.”

When asked how she is feeling about the new position, Ramchuk needs no time to consider her response.

“Timing is everything. I’m ready,” Ramchuk says. “I have an incredible team, and together with the support of our remarkably generous community, we are going to launch a new era in world-class health care in the southern interior.”

The KGH Foundation is the lead fundraising organization for Kelowna General Hospital and its associated facilities, JoeAnna’s House, and Central Okanagan Hospice House.

Read More: KGH Foundation Day of Giving

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Generic Tag

HospitalsKelowna