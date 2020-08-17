Air Canada to resume Penticton service

Flights have been put on hold since April 1 due to coronavirus

Air Canada will soon resume service of it’s flight route between Vancouver and Penticton.

Flights will resume Monday, Aug. 24.

The airline previously cancelled all flights on the route April 1 due to lack of demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Upon resumption, there will be three Air Canada Express flights from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, two flights from Sept. 1 to 4, followed by daily flights beginning Sept 8.

WestJet is currently running daily flights between Penticton and Calgary, and will add a second flight Sept. 8.

