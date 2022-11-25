Airport tops priorities in City of Kelowna’s 10-Year Capital Plan

Kelowna city council will get a look at the 10-year Capital Plan overview at its Nov. 23 meeting. (Black Press file photo)

Kelowna Airport (YLW) tops the city’s 10-year capital plan when it comes to infrastructure investment.

A staff report going to council Nov. 28 shows a total investment of $1.75 billion over the next decade, with $355 million to be spent on YLW.

Major projects include terminal expansion, a new hotel, a combined operations building, and new equipment.

Next on the list is transportation at $307 million. Active transportation and transit, road improvements and renewal, and sidewalk and bicycle expansion are big ticket items.

Buildings are third on the list, with a $290 million price tag. The Kelowna Community Campus, CNC expansion, and North Glenmore Firehall are priority projects.

Rounding out the list:

Wastewater – $197 million;

Water – $118 million;

Solid Waste – $61 million;

Vehicles or Mobile Equipment – $55 million;

Real Estate and Parking – $46 million;

Storm Drainage – $45 million;

Fire – $14 million;

Information Services – $12 million.

Most of the $1.7 billion investment (69 per cent) will be spent on new projects and growth, with the rest going to renewal.

Approximately 60 per cent of funding for the plan comes from city sources, which include taxation, reserves, borrowing, and utilities. The remaining 40 per cent comes from external funding, such as development cost charges and partnerships.

