United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney speaks to supporters after being sworn in as MLA for Calgary-Lougheed, in Edmonton Alta, on Monday January 29, 2018. The Alberta Court of Appeal is to release its decision today in the province’s challenge of the federal government’s carbon tax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Appeal Court sides with Alberta on federal carbon tax

Today’s decision is the first to side with a province against the federal government

The Alberta Court of Appeal has ruled that the federal carbon tax is not constitutional.

In a 4-1 decision, the court says the legislation that brought in the tax erodes provincial jurisdiction.

The Alberta government had argued in its challenge of the tax that climate change isn’t a national issue requiring overriding federal intervention.

The federal government countered by saying climate change is a national and global concern that can’t be left to each of the provinces to take on alone.

Today’s decision is the first to side with a province against the federal government.

Courts in both Saskatchewan and Ontario upheld the federal levy last year.

The Supreme Court of Canada is to hear Saskatchewan’s appeal of its court’s decision this spring.

READ MORE: Most Canadian households will get more than they pay from carbon tax: PBO

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carbon tax

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fire crews knock down trailer blaze on Gordon Drive

Just Posted

Kelowna man arrested and released for threatening to stab people with a syringe

The incident is said to have occured downtown Kelowna on Friday

Fire crews knock down trailer blaze on Gordon Drive

Reports came in about the fire at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday morning

Date announced for 2020 Kelowna Walk for ALS

The event will take place on Sunday, June 14 at Waterfront Park

Two former Rockets players make NHL debut

Calvin Thurkauf and Gage Quinney made their NHL debuts on Saturday

Deadline for Central Okanagan dog license savings fast approaching

Owners can register their dogs online at rdco.com/dogs and using the My Dog Matters App

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

North Okanagan ultra athlete ‘hearts’ ice baths

Shanda Hill and father carve stunning creations into ice at Ellison Lake

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Father and children killed in fatal crash near Kamloops

The family was travelling from Southern Alberta

Okanagan man swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

Breaking: Penticton woman pleads guilty to manslaughter of boyfriend

Kiera Bourque pleaded guilty in a Penticton courtroom on Monday

Summerland Steam end regular season in third place

Three Junior B hockey games held over past week

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

Most Read