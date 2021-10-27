UPDATE: Alberta couple, and cat, missing in B.C. located

Sadie and Austin Feener were driving a white Dodge Caravan when they broke down somewhere near Merritt Monday and have not been heard from since. (Contributed) Sadie and Austin Feener were driving a white Dodge Caravan when they broke down somewhere near Merritt Monday and have not been heard from since. (Contributed) Sadie and Austin Feener were driving a white Dodge Caravan when they broke down somewhere near Merritt Monday and have not been heard from since. (Contributed)

UPDATE OCT. 27 10 A.M.:

The missing couple from Alberta has been located.

Few details are known, but family confirmed shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday that Sadie and Austin Feener were found near Golden.

ORIGINAL:

A couple from Alberta visiting in B.C. broke down near Merritt Monday and haven’t been heard from since.

Sadie and Austin Feener went to Victoria over the weekend and failed to make it home.

“They were due back Monday (Oct. 25) but no one has heard from Sadie since late Sunday (Oct. 24) and Austin sent a worrying brief text to his mom Tuesday morning (Oct. 26) saying they needed help and were stuck and running out of food and water,” Sadie’s mom Stephanie Gauthier said.

“There was no location in his text. Last we heard they were nearing Merritt on the way home from B.C.,” she said.

The distance between Airdrie, Alta., and Merritt is a “huge area,” she said, noting RCMP are doing what they can to locate them but have been unsuccessful in their search so far.

“They also have one of their cats with them,” she said. “They are pinging their phones but they both appear to be off or out of service.”

The couple, in their early 20s, were driving a white Dodge Caravan, which has Alberta plates and some rust spots.

“They’re stuck somewhere, likely between Merritt and Airdrie, in need of help and we aren’t sure what else to do,” Gauthier said.

The couple did not show up for work Tuesday and family and friends are increasingly worried about their well-being.

Anyone with information that could be of assistance is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 file #KL21-70583 or the Airdrie RCMP file # 2021-1612522.

