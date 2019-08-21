Claire Holt was killed in a motorcycle accident Aug. 6. Her husband George, who was driving the motorcycle, has major but not life-threatening, injuries. (Photo via Facebook)

Alberta woman dies in motorcycle accident in Revelstoke

RCMP say an SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle

An Alberta woman was killed in Revelstoke on Aug. 6, when a driver made a left turn in front of the motorcycle she was travelling on.

Claire Holt, whose identity was confirmed by family members but not released by the RCMP, was riding passenger with her husband George on Highway 23 when the incident happened at the Denny’s Way intersection.

She was gravely injured and died in the hospital. George suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to Trans Canada East Traffic Services media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov.

According to family members, George was airlifted to the Kamloops hospital for further treatment.

Halskov said police and BC Coroners Service are continuing the investigation and impaired driving has been ruled out.

The Holts were residents of Coleman, Alta.

 

Most Read