Albertan man arrested in Okanagan Friday using spike belts

The 40-year-old accused fled from Kelowna in a stolen vehicle and was apprehended near Vernon.

In the early morning of Friday, Nov. 30, a 40-year-old Albertan man was arrested on several charges including possession of stolen property, theft of credit card, fraud and flight from police.

At about 1:30 am, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were informed of an incident that was unfolding: a man in a stolen white Chevrolet Silverado was spotted on the Westside of Kelowna where failed to stop for police. A multi-member response was initiated as the Kelowna RCMP, who requested the assistance of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP after attempts to stop the vehicle using a spike belt failed and the vehicle continued to travel northbound towards Vernon.

Vernon RCMP officers spotted the suspect vehicle heading northbound on Highway 97, where it again failed to stop for police. A spike belt was deployed, disabling the tires on the vehicle bringing it to a stop on Highway 97 just north of College Way.

Once police made contact with the vehicle, the male attempted to drive away on all four rims, but was unsuccessful. Officers then extracted the driver from the vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

“As we know, crime is often cross-jurisdictional, however in this particular incident was cross-provincial,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “All police forces involved in this case did an outstanding job of communicating and locating this particular offender to safely remove him from the streets.”

The man remains in police custody.

