Shannon Lake and other elementary schools in Westbank will now to need permission from the ALC to proceed with infrastructure projects (contributed)

ALC prohibits land exemption status for three Westbank school sites

The decision means a new secondary school won’t be built along Webber Road

A decision not to allow land on three existing Westside school sites to be excluded from the Agricultural Land Reserve will make it more difficult for future school projects to be completed in the Central Okanagan say local school district trustees.

The commission informed the school district Oct. 7 of the decision, which rejected exemptions for building applications at Hudson Road Elementary, Shannon Lake Elementary and the Webber Road Community Centre.

The decision means any expansions or changes to the schools will now have to get both an endorsement from the City of West Kelowna and specific approvals from the commission before any projects can proceed.

Transportation costs jump by more than $1M for Central Okanagan School District

Board of Education chairwoman Moira Baxter said it hasn’t been clear exactly what land is located on the ALR in West Kelowna, particularly because residential development is occurring near where the Shannon Lake School is located.

“I don’t think any of us thought that Shannon Lake was in the ALR. We built expansions. We did this and we did that. I guess we can’t do that anymore.”

According the board, it will now be impossible for the district to build a new secondary school on property it owns on Webber Road because a new school can’t have a bigger footprint than it’s predecessor. Currently, the Webber Road Community Centre is being operated on the land.

The district said there initially were multiple reasons as to why it applied for the exemptions.

  • The parcels are in growing residential neighbourhoods, with no adjacent farmland
  • Population growth in West Kelowna is expected to put additional pressure on the capacity of the existing facilities
  • Exclusion of the sites from the ALR will avoid additional non-farm use applications to the ALC and thereby reduce the administrative and bureaucratic burden as the facilities expand.

Central Okanagan School District director of operations Mitch Van Aller said jurisdiction and authority over projects has also changed considerably since the ALR was established in the 1970s.

“Some of the things we’ve done historically at Shannon Lake Elementary were under the authority of the regional district,” said Van Aller.

“It’s not the same process as we do now, where we have to apply for a building permit with the City of West Kelowna and now have it issued (by the ALC) because it’s on the land reserve.”

The board said it is now reviewing the ALC decisions and is planning to have further discussions with the commission on next steps.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Transportation Safety Board to investigate sunken tug in B.C.’s Howe Sound
Next story
One year later: Vernon pot stores look back at legalization

Just Posted

ALC prohibits land exemption status for three Westbank school sites

The decision means a new secondary school won’t be built along Webber Road

West Kelowna gets more firefighting power

10 new recruits have officially been placed on the city’s roster

Kelowna pot shop looks to the future on Canada’s first cannibersary

Kelowna’s Hobo Recreational Cannabis store has been in operation since July 25, 2019

Movie extras wanted for Kelowna film production

A street hockey scene needs drop-in extras outside of the Kelowna Gospel Mission

Transportation costs jump by more than $1M for Central Okanagan School District

The school district expects to spend $4.68 million on school buses this year

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

One year later: Vernon pot stores look back at legalization

Edibles made legal on first anniversary of recreational cannabis

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Great Vernon Pumpkin Race to star in South Korean documentary

Pumpkin Classic event to kick off this weekend with gourd weigh-ins

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Salmon Arm arena told to upgrade ice chilling system in 2020 or face closure

Fatal ammonia leak in Fernie prompts Technical Safety BC to order 20-year-old chillers replacement

Most Read