ALERT: Beige ‘down’ in Vernon contains high amounts of fentanyl

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the Vernon area.

The health authority is warning of a beige crystal sold as ‘down’ that contains high amounts of fentanyl.

The alert, issued Thursday, Oct. 28, warns of an extremely high risk of overdose and will remain in effect until Nov. 4.

Individuals who use can have their drugs checked at the Cammy LaFleur Outreach clinic (2800-33rd St.) and at the Vernon Downtown Mental Health and Substance Use clinic at 3306A-32nd Ave.

Hey #Vernon please help spread the word – we've issued a ⚠️ DRUG ALERT ⚠️ for a beige crystal substance sold as down found with extremely high levels of fentanyl. If you use drugs take steps to stay safe 💜 #stopoverdose https://t.co/rGmLvjsFXw — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) October 28, 2021

READ MORE: UBCO researchers developing alternative COVID-19 testing method in Kelowna

READ MORE: Scheduled highway closure west of Revelstoke due to blasting operations

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.