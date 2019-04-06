All that remains: Beloved Kelowna water park vanishes

Construction is well under way at City Park Water Park

The City of Kelowna made quick work at Kelowna’s downtown water park.

The Ogopogo statue, and the rest of the park, is no more after the city started construction on the repairs from the damages that have had the park closed since 2017.

The plans to remove the Ogopogo to make the park more safe and flood resistant proved to be a somber realization for some of the parks’ fans.

READ MORE: Social media weighs in on Kelowna park’s Ogopogo upcoming extinction

The Water Park has been a staple in Kelowna for over 30 years.

A new park is set to open in time for the summer season; with upgraded safety measures on the new additions, as well as flood mitigation work to ensure the park’s durability against floods.

READ MORE: Off with his head: Construction work begins to remove Ogopogo statue

READ MORE: Say so long to Ogopogo: Kelowna water park staple set for destruction

The City of Kelowna will update when the new water park will open.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.