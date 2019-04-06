Construction is under way at City Park Water Park, the Ogopogo is no more. Photo: Al Waters/Capital News

All that remains: Beloved Kelowna water park vanishes

Construction is well under way at City Park Water Park

The City of Kelowna made quick work at Kelowna’s downtown water park.

The Ogopogo statue, and the rest of the park, is no more after the city started construction on the repairs from the damages that have had the park closed since 2017.

The plans to remove the Ogopogo to make the park more safe and flood resistant proved to be a somber realization for some of the parks’ fans.

READ MORE: Social media weighs in on Kelowna park’s Ogopogo upcoming extinction

The Water Park has been a staple in Kelowna for over 30 years.

A new park is set to open in time for the summer season; with upgraded safety measures on the new additions, as well as flood mitigation work to ensure the park’s durability against floods.

READ MORE: Off with his head: Construction work begins to remove Ogopogo statue

READ MORE: Say so long to Ogopogo: Kelowna water park staple set for destruction

The City of Kelowna will update when the new water park will open.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Just Posted

BC Coroner reports one human remains case in Kelowna

March 11 1973, remains were found of a someone between the ages of 11 and 20 years old.

All that remains: Beloved Kelowna water park vanishes

Construction is well under way at City Park Water Park

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: April showers

Environement Canada forecasts high chances of rain throughout the weekend

Okanagan school district happy to make menstruation products more available

The B.C. government issued a ministerial order for more products Friday

Kelowna finally responds to downtown crime report

Four months after former top cop submits recommendations, city hall responds

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Galaxy’s Ibrahimovic shines as L.A. blanks Whitecaps 2-0

Vancouver slips to 0-4-1 on season

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Summerland budget includes funding to enhance services

Nearly $170,000 allocated to increase levels of municipal service

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

Police seek semi reported to have left collision scene

Salmon Arm RCMP ask for dash cam footage of April 3 collision on Highway 1

Report of erratic driver leads police to upside down sedan

Salmon Arm RCMP investigating April 2 collision on Trans-Canada Highway

Most Read