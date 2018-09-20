(lilmissykathryn/Twitter)

Alleged border jumper from Oregon facing 2 charges after police chase in B.C.

Colin Patrick Wilson charged with dangerous operation of motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer

An Oregon man who remains in police custody is facing two criminal charges after allegedly jumping the Canadian border in Surrey before crashing into a Vancouver shop Saturday.

Colin Patrick Wilson, 21, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer, BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin confirmed Thursday.

It’s alleged Wilson drove a blue pickup truck through the border in Surrey without stopping just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

That’s when Surrey RCMP notified the Vancouver police, who noticed the vehicle a short time later near 16th Avenue and Oak Street. Police said that despite an officer putting on his vehicle’s lights and sirens, the driver refused to pull over, heading to West 10th Avenue and Alma Street.

Police said the truck then collided with a Mazda sedan, which had a male driver inside, before crashing into an unoccupied store. The man driving the Mazda suffered minor injuries.

Wilson, who’s also facing federal charges, is set to appear in provincial court in Vancouver on Sept. 21.

Previous story
West Kelowna begin flushing Lakeview Water System
Next story
UBC Okanagan professor tasked with increasing diversity in science

Just Posted

VIDEO: Kelowna Rockets look to leave Kamloops Blazers in the smoke

The season home opener takes place Friday night

UBC Okanagan professor tasked with increasing diversity in science

Westcoast Women in Engineering, Science and Technology names new associate chair

West Kelowna begin flushing Lakeview Water System

Water service will not be interrupted but boil water notices will be in effect

Prospera Place gives credit union members a break on parking

Prospera Credit Union members will receive $2 off event parking

Growing Okanagan tech sector hailed in new report

Study shows sector employees 12, 474 workers and is worth $1.67 billion to regional economy

Pavement Patty slows drivers near Rutland Elementary

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Update: Search called off for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts were concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Why Whistler for ski jumping in 2026? Calgary proposal gets pushback

Calgary 2026 proposes re-using the 2010 ski jumping venue Whistler for that sport and nordic

VIDEO: Hundreds line highway as family brings home body of B.C. teen

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers.

Despite progress, threat of 232 tariffs dominates NAFTA negotiations

Any deal is seen to require congressional approval before Dec. 1 to survive new Mexican government

B.C. MP Todd Doherty receives award for saving man who collapsed on a plane

Conservative MP was flying from Vancouver to Prince George, B.C., in June last year

Alleged border jumper from Oregon facing 2 charges after police chase in B.C.

Colin Patrick Wilson charged with dangerous operation of motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer

More than 35 B.C. mayors elected without contest

No other candidates for mayor in the upcoming local election in 22 per cent of B.C. cities

‘Hero’ kid fighting cancer helping with B.C. Children’s Hospital fundraiser

Penticton’s Wills Hodgkinson helping raise funds for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Most Read