Prince George- Facebook

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group accused of encouraging attacks on 4-year-old Prince George has changed his plea from innocent to guilty.

Husnain Rashid was two weeks into his trial at Woolwich Crown Court when he admitted Thursday to three counts of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts and one count of encouraging terrorism.

Judge Andrew Lees then put two further charges on hold.

The trial, which had been scheduled to last six weeks, was abruptly ended because of the plea. Sentencing is set for June 28.

The prosecution had argued that Rashid ran a “prolific” Telegram channel named the Lone Mujahid.

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow had earlier told a jury that Rashid encouraged attacks on a range of targets, including “Prince George at his first school.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High water closes parks, boat launches
Next story
Rural property tax notices sent out for Central Okanagan owners

Just Posted

Rural property tax notices sent out for Central Okanagan owners

Tax notices for those living in Central Okanagan East and West electoral areas now in the mail

Kids learn to sew in Kelowna

Row by Row Junior offers workshops from June to October

Questions raised about Kelowna General Hospital limiting the use of its therapeutic pool

“It really gives me hope,” says woman who was paralyzed in a cycling accident last year.

Lake Country inn wants notice on title removed

District staff recommend keeping the title in place

Upside down boat floating on Okanagan Lake

An upsidedown boat was found in Lake Country yesterday

New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

Food bank now offers its clients the feeling of shopping at a food market

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Moose decide to play through

Mother and baby cross the Salmon Arm Golf Club course

Poorly-managed fatigue led to fuel spill off northern B.C. coast: transportation board

The tug spilled more than 100,000 litres of diesel off B.C.’s northern coast

Results on Okanagan Lake kokanee die-off coming

More than 1,000 dead kokanee washed up on northern half shores of Okanagan Lake

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Twice convicted Canadian killer stands trial for father’s murder

Dellen Millard’s murder trial gets underway Thursday in Ontario

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

This family business has been growing apples in Vernon since 1933.

Most Read