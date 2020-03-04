Ian Michael Leighton is facing 18 charges related to his placing of hidden cameras in washrooms at Summerhill Pyramid Winery. (Summerhill Pyramid Winery/ Facebook)

Alleged Kelowna winery bathroom voyeurist expected to enter guilty plea

Ian Michael Leighton allegedly placed hidden cameras in washrooms at Summerhill Pyramid Winery

A guilty plea is expected from a man who allegedly placed hidden cameras in staff washrooms at Kelowna’s Summerhill Pyramid Winery.

Last August, Ian Michael Leighton was arrested after an individual located what they believed to be a small hidden camera in the staff washroom of Summerhill Pyramid Winery prompting an investigation by RCMP.

Leighton was charged with 13 counts of secretly observing/recording nudity in a private place, three counts of making child pornography and one count each of possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

At the time of the incident, Summerhill’s CEO Ezra Cipes confirmed Leighton had been fired and that it was a very ‘tough time’ for the winery.

It is unclear at this time which and how many charges Leighton intends to plead guilty to.

Leighton is scheduled to appear in court for the plea on March 12.

Court

