Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

Police block off John Brittain’s House while they await a search warrant. (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

Two witnesses said they allegedly saw John Brittain carrying a rifle walking towards Lakeview Street and Heales Avenue in Penticton.

“He walked right in front of me with his rifle and it had a scope on it, I thought, oh man, you better not shoot me,” said witness Allan Caruso.

Another woman who wanted to be left anonymous said she heard three or four loud bangs.

