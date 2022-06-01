Altercation with people experiencing homelessness at Kelowna Walmart

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

No charges were laid

A case of trespassing led to a police presence at the Kelowna Walmart on Wednesday.

Kelowna RCMP were called to the scene after a group of people experiencing homelessness refused to leave the property. They then became “a bit aggressive” when asked to leave, said Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

Backup was then called for, with several officers arriving, though Della-Paolera said the heavier-than-usual police presence was “just timing more than anything.”

The file was closed, and no charges were laid.

