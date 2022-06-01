Altercation with people experiencing homelessness at Kelowna Walmart

A case of trespassing led to a police presence at the Kelowna Walmart on Wednesday.
Kelowna RCMP were called to the scene after a group of people experiencing homelessness refused to leave the property. They then became “a bit aggressive” when asked to leave, said Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.
Backup was then called for, with several officers arriving, though Della-Paolera said the heavier-than-usual police presence was “just timing more than anything.”
The file was closed, and no charges were laid.
@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.