Amanda Todd Legacy sparks ‘Say it with WINGS’ fundraiser

All donations will go to the Amanda Todd Legacy

All WINGS locations across B.C. will be part of the fundraiser. (Contributed)

If you like eating wings, you could be helping to support a mental health fundraiser across B.C. starting next month.

WINGS Restaurant & Pubs recently announced that they will be donating $1 from every order of their pumpkin spice wings to the Amanda Todd Legacy from October 1 to 14.

READ MORE: B.C. school district teams to focus mental health treatment

Amanda took her life in Port Coquitlam on October 10, 2012 after years of suffering from mental health issues that originated from bullying, cyber abuse and harassment against her. The legacy was created by her mother shortly after in Amanda’s name.

WINGS marketing director Jeff Perham said the fundraiser will help create discussion around stigmas of mental health.

“It’s no secret that there is an ongoing stigma around mental illness and people who suffer in silence. Everyone I know is either directly or indirectly affected by mental illness. A good conversation starts with good food”, he noted.

The campaign, called “Say it with WINGS”, is being run alongside the Amanda Todd Legacy Online Auction — an initiative aimed at supporting several mental wellness programs. Both initiatives run until World Mental Health Day (Oct.10), which were established on the day of Amanda’s passing to help remember her and the campaign.

There are currently 13 WINGS Restaurants & Pubs locations in western Canada.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.