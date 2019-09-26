All WINGS locations across B.C. will be part of the fundraiser. (Contributed)

Amanda Todd Legacy sparks ‘Say it with WINGS’ fundraiser

All donations will go to the Amanda Todd Legacy

If you like eating wings, you could be helping to support a mental health fundraiser across B.C. starting next month.

WINGS Restaurant & Pubs recently announced that they will be donating $1 from every order of their pumpkin spice wings to the Amanda Todd Legacy from October 1 to 14.

READ MORE: B.C. school district teams to focus mental health treatment

Amanda took her life in Port Coquitlam on October 10, 2012 after years of suffering from mental health issues that originated from bullying, cyber abuse and harassment against her. The legacy was created by her mother shortly after in Amanda’s name.

WINGS marketing director Jeff Perham said the fundraiser will help create discussion around stigmas of mental health.

“It’s no secret that there is an ongoing stigma around mental illness and people who suffer in silence. Everyone I know is either directly or indirectly affected by mental illness. A good conversation starts with good food”, he noted.

The campaign, called “Say it with WINGS”, is being run alongside the Amanda Todd Legacy Online Auction — an initiative aimed at supporting several mental wellness programs. Both initiatives run until World Mental Health Day (Oct.10), which were established on the day of Amanda’s passing to help remember her and the campaign.

There are currently 13 WINGS Restaurants & Pubs locations in western Canada.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
OGO Scooters to keep scooting until the snow comes in Kelowna
Next story
RCMP put brakes on notorious Hwy. 97 driver

Just Posted

Amanda Todd Legacy sparks ‘Say it with WINGS’ fundraiser

All donations will go to the Amanda Todd Legacy

OGO Scooters to keep scooting until the snow comes in Kelowna

Over 16,000 trips have been taken on OGO Scooters since its launch in July

RCMP put brakes on notorious Hwy. 97 driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

Comedian Glenn Wool ready for Kelowna stage

Canadian-born comedian Glenn Wool will be in Kelowna for two nights in November

Back in full form, Rockets’ season ramps up with testing stretch of weekend games

Nolan Foote is back for his first game of the season as Rockets start three back-to-back games

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Rotary Club of Peachland supports JoeAnna’s House

Service organization has raised $10,000 for facility during past two years

Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays, Okanagan

It’s going to look like winter, and feel like winter, as Arctic air meets a wet coastal system

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Rust Brothers crew acquire growing fanbase since appearing on Netflix

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Westbank Opry to feature Mikie Spillett

Concert will be held Sunday, Sept. 29

Caribbean bistro in Vancouver vandalized with swastikas

Calabash Bistro hit with racist graffiti in yellow pain, sparking call for love by owner

Most Read