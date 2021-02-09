Anarchist Mountain couple gives back to Search and Rescue

Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue has received two major donations in two weeks

From left to right, Peter Ceravolo; Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue members Brenda and Mike Arychuk with search dog Kaya; and Debra Ceravolo. (OOSAR)

The Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue (OOSAR) has received their second major donation in two weeks.

Peter and Debra Ceravolo of Anarchist Mountain wanted to match the $2000 that was recently donated by Osoyoos residents, Ernie and Kathie Westphal.

“While we are happy to support the efforts of the dedicated volunteers of the Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue team, we hope we will never need them,” Peter said.

OOSAR spokesperson Brenda Arychuk said that the team was surprised but elated by another donation matching the first one.

“It is so nice to focus on what is good in the world with the generosity and big hearts of people like the Ceravolo’s and Westphal’s,” Arychuk said.

The additional donation will help OOSAR get closer to updating their equipment to a newer vehicle that will be better suited to transport a search dog, gear, and members.

OOSAR members are professionally trained volunteers who are on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

More information about OOSAR can be found at their website at oosar.ca

