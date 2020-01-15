BC Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver announced he is stepping away from the Green Party to sit as an independent. (Black Press Media file photo)

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

BC Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver announced on Wednesday that he will step back from his party and sit as an independent as of Jan. 20.

“Sitting as an independent will allow me to better balance work with the competing health demands affecting my family,” Weaver said in a statement. “I remain committed to the stability of this minority government.”

The B.C. Greens, who held three seats in the legislature prior to Weaver’s announcement, have an agreement to support the province’s minority NDP government.

The party plans to choose a new leader to replace him this summer.

Last October, he said he will not seek re-election in 2021. Weeks later, he announced he was stepping down as leader.

He will continue to sit as an MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

READ MORE: Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

– with files from The Canadian Press

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

