Another Central Okanagan school flagged for COVID-19 exposure

Interior Health (IH) announced that another Central Okanagan school had a COVID-19 exposure during the first week back in classes.

IH said exposure was confirmed at the Okanagan Mission Secondary School community. The individual is now self-isolating and has access to support from local public health teams.

The health authority will follow up directly with others who may have been exposed through contact tracing.

Okanagan Mission Secondary is the third school announced on Sunday, Jan. 10 to have had confirmed exposures in its community.

The two others are Kelowna Secondary School and Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary.

Staff and students are reminded to stay home from school if they are unwell or show any COVID-19 symptoms.

