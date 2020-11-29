UPDATE: More COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna Schools

Interior Health announced exposures at both Kelowna Secondary and Quigley Elementary on Sunday

Interior Health announced exposures at two more Kelowna schools on Sunday, Nov. 29.

The individuals at both Kelowna secondary and Quigley Elementary who tested positive for the virus are self-isolating at home with support from public health officials.

The Central Okanagan School District did not state whether the individuals were students, teachers or staff members.

Kelowna Secondary

The health authority announced one new case of COVID-19 at Kelowna Secondary school on Sunday.

This is the third exposure event at the school since Wednesday.

The school’s exposure dates now noted as Nov. 16–20.

Quigley Elementary

Health officials confirmed one new case of COVID-19 within the Quigley Elementary school community.

The health authority announced the potential exposure on Sunday — just two days after a separate case was announced at the school on Friday.

IH noted the potential exposure dates at the school as Nov. 18–20 and 23–25.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases confirmed at more Central Okanagan Schools

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus