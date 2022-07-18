Another dog owner reports run-in with coyote in B.C. community

Amber Medeiros was walking her dog Sage in Meadows Edge Park in Langley early in the morning of June 15, when a coyote began to stalk them. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Another Langley dog owner has reported an unsettling encounter with a coyote.

Amber Medeiros was walking her dog Sage, a medium-sized lab-pit-beagle cross, in Meadows Edge Park on 64th Avenue near 198th Street in Langley Meadows around 6:30 a.m. on June 15, when a coyote began to stalk them.

Medeiros used a compressed air ‘pet corrector’ (that emits a hissing sound to interrupt undesirable behavior by a dog) to keep the coyote from following.

She said she had to use it three to four times.

“When we got far enough away, out of sight, we booked it up the hill. Without the air compressor pet corrector to stop it I’m not sure [of] the outcome.”

“It really scared me a lot,” Medeiros told the Langley Advance Times.

“It was a huge coyote and I am recovering from neck surgery and would not be able to handle an encounter [that was] any more aggressive. When we got out of it’s sight [I] ran my dog as fast as I could to get away, and every person I passed, I let them know to watch out.”

Medeiros has also reported the incident the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS).

“Now every morning walk makes me nervous, and I am even more observant of my surroundings to be prepared. I carry a pet corrector spray, and a coyote spray, just in case,” Medeiros elaborated.

While Medeiros said she feels for the animals that are being pushing out of their spaces by all the growth and building in Langley, “but it’s still super scary to come face-to-face with an aggressive animal.”

Medeiros and Sage’s confrontation with a coyote occurred shortly before two other reported incidents of coyotes going after dog owners and their pets in Langley’s Aldergrove community, which happened on July 15 and July 29.

Kristy Addison nearly lost her small seven-year-old Keeshond Cena to three coyotes in the July 29 incident, just south of Robertson Crescent on 244th Street while they were out for a walk.

Addison suffered a couple of holes in the leg of her pants and a small bruise on her leg ,while her dog lost a few tufts of fur when one coyote tried to go after Cena. She and her dog were rescued by a passing SUV that ran off the coyotes.

After the Addision incident was reported, the earlier July 15 encounter came to light, involving a dog owner and a pack of coyotes a few blocks away.

A large dog, a German Shepherd, was reportedly the target of a coyote pack, according to a social media post.

Both dog and owner escaped.

